CLDJ Nears Completion of Elevated Water Tower Project

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – A crane holds the top of a new water tower in place as contractors ascend to assist in the final placement of the water tower top as part of the final phase of the Elevated Water Tower Project at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 28, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens)

