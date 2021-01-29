Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Chief Pinning Ceremony 2021 [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAS Chief Pinning Ceremony 2021

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 29, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams
    speaks during a chief pinning ceremony onboard CFAS Jan. 29, 21. U.S. Navy Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 03:20
    Photo ID: 6500645
    VIRIN: 210129-N-CA060-0038
    Resolution: 4480x2987
    Size: 722.52 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    CFAS Chief Pinning Ceremony 2021
    CFAS Chief Pinning Ceremony 2021

    pinning ceremony
    chief selects
    cfas
    Sailors

