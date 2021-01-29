CFAS Chief Pinning Ceremony 2021

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 29, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo First Class Petty Officers are presented during a chief pinning ceremony onboard CFAS Jan. 29, 21. U.S. Navy Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

