SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 29, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo First Class Petty Officers are presented during a chief pinning ceremony onboard CFAS Jan. 29, 21. U.S. Navy Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 03:20
|Photo ID:
|6500644
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-CA060-0009
|Resolution:
|5484x3085
|Size:
|988.37 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Chief Pinning Ceremony 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT