210129-N-ZU710-0158 CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Navy Career Counselor Atit Gurung passes through side-boys during an annual Navy Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae. The Navy Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony is a tradition unique to the Navy, which dates back to 1893, and signifies a new position of leadership and responsibility for the Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Chen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 01:41 Photo ID: 6500603 VIRIN: 210129-N-ZU710-0158 Resolution: 5996x3998 Size: 819.45 KB Location: CHINHAE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210129-N-ZU710-0158 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Michael Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.