    CHINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Chen 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    210129-N-ZU710-0158 CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Navy Career Counselor Atit Gurung passes through side-boys during an annual Navy Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae. The Navy Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony is a tradition unique to the Navy, which dates back to 1893, and signifies a new position of leadership and responsibility for the Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Chen/Released)

