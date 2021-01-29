210129-N-ZU710-0158 CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Navy Career Counselor Atit Gurung passes through side-boys during an annual Navy Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae. The Navy Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony is a tradition unique to the Navy, which dates back to 1893, and signifies a new position of leadership and responsibility for the Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Chen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 01:41
|Photo ID:
|6500603
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-ZU710-0158
|Resolution:
|5996x3998
|Size:
|819.45 KB
|Location:
|CHINHAE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210129-N-ZU710-0158 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Michael Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
