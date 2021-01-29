Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210129-N-ZU710-0148 [Image 6 of 7]

    210129-N-ZU710-0148

    CHINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Chen 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    210129-N-ZU710-0148 CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Navy Career Counselor Atit Gurung, center, is presented her combination cover during an annual Navy Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae. The Navy Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony is a tradition unique to the Navy, which dates back to 1893, and signifies a new position of leadership and responsibility for the Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Chen/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Location: CHINHAE, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210129-N-ZU710-0148 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Michael Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief
    CFAC
    CNFK
    Naval Forces Korea
    Commander Naval Forces Korea

