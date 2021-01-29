210129-N-ZU710-0148 CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Navy Career Counselor Atit Gurung, center, is presented her combination cover during an annual Navy Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae. The Navy Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony is a tradition unique to the Navy, which dates back to 1893, and signifies a new position of leadership and responsibility for the Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Chen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 01:41 Photo ID: 6500602 VIRIN: 210129-N-ZU710-0148 Resolution: 5229x3486 Size: 838.38 KB Location: CHINHAE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210129-N-ZU710-0148 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Michael Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.