    Soldiers compete in second day of I Corps. Marksmanship Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Dean Johnson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers Pfc. Ean Gum (right) assigned to HHC, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division aims his M17 pistol at the M17 Pistol Qualification Range on Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., Jan. 27, 2021. The I Corps. Marksmanship Competition evaluates the soldiers’ skills, with various firearms and marksmanship scenarios, in order to identify the I Corps. marksmanship team to compete in the Army Marksmanship Competition.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 19:41
    Photo ID: 6500205
    VIRIN: 210127-A-BY519-1322
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete in second day of I Corps. Marksmanship Competition [Image 3 of 3], by PV2 Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

