Soldiers compete in second day of I Corps. Marksmanship Competition

U.S. Army soldier Spc. Franklin Gum assigned to HHC, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, aims his M17 pistol from the kneeling position at the M17 Pistol Qualification Range on Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., Jan. 27, 2021. The I Corps. Marksmanship Competition evaluates the soldiers’ skills, with various firearms and marksmanship scenarios, in order to identify the I Corps. marksmanship team to compete in the Army Marksmanship Competition.

Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 Location: JBLM, WA, US