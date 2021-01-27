Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers continue Harvest Hope Food Bank support [Image 7 of 7]

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers continue Harvest Hope Food Bank support

    GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Jeremy McAbee, 151st Expeditionary Signal Battalion multichannel transmission systems operator, pre-registers a family to receive donated food as the South Carolina National Guard continues partnership efforts to sustain operations at the Harvest Hope Food Bank in Greenville, South Carolina, Jan. 27, 2021. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:21
    Photo ID: 6500151
    VIRIN: 210127-Z-OL711-0017
    Resolution: 7202x4802
    Size: 19.24 MB
    Location: GREENVILLE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Soldiers continue Harvest Hope Food Bank support [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    Harvest Hope Food Bank
    FeedingAmerica
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

