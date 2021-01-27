U.S. Army Spc. Jeremy McAbee, 151st Expeditionary Signal Battalion multichannel transmission systems operator, pre-registers a family to receive donated food as the South Carolina National Guard continues partnership efforts to sustain operations at the Harvest Hope Food Bank in Greenville, South Carolina, Jan. 27, 2021. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:21 Photo ID: 6500151 VIRIN: 210127-Z-OL711-0017 Resolution: 7202x4802 Size: 19.24 MB Location: GREENVILLE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Carolina National Guard Soldiers continue Harvest Hope Food Bank support [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.