U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jermaine Miles, 338th Training Squadron instructor, demonstrates how to make an ethernet cable in Bryan Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, on Jan. 26, 2021. The 338th TRS has been working towards a modular curriculum, which enables students to receive the training tailored to their future assignment, for approximately five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 16:33
|Photo ID:
|6500020
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-LS100-1067
|Resolution:
|5569x3713
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building blocks of cyberspace [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
