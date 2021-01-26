Building blocks of cyberspace

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Thatcher LaPrise, 338th Training Squadron student, practices connecting a phone to a network in Bryan Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, on Jan. 26, 2021. The 338th TRS has been working towards a modular curriculum, which enables students to receive the training tailored to their future assignment, for approximately five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)

    cyberspace
    continuum of learning

