Building blocks of cyberspace

U.S. Air Force Airman Thatcher LaPrise, 338th Training Squadron student, practices connecting a phone to a network in Bryan Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, on Jan. 26, 2021. The 338th TRS has been working towards a modular curriculum, which enables students to receive the training tailored to their future assignment, for approximately five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 16:33
|Photo ID:
|6500019
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-LS100-1011
|Resolution:
|3362x5044
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
