    26th MEU Marines establish high-frequency radio [Image 3 of 5]

    26th MEU Marines establish high-frequency radio

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Gary Jayne III 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samuel Knowles, a radio operator assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, attaches a wire to establish a high-frequency radio at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2021. Communication is an essential function of any warfighting organization and Marines pride themselves in honing their ability to utilize communication equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gary Jayne III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 11:12
    Photo ID: 6499527
    VIRIN: 210127-M-IR130-1031
    Resolution: 5282x3521
    Size: 779.69 KB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU Marines establish high-frequency radio [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Gary Jayne III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    26th MEU
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit

