U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samuel Knowles, a radio operator assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, attaches a wire to establish a high-frequency radio at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2021. Communication is an essential function of any warfighting organization and Marines pride themselves in honing their ability to utilize communication equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gary Jayne III)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 11:12
|Photo ID:
|6499527
|VIRIN:
|210127-M-IR130-1031
|Resolution:
|5282x3521
|Size:
|779.69 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 26th MEU Marines establish high-frequency radio [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Gary Jayne III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
