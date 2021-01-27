U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Devin Gerdes, a radio operator assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, positions a pole to establish a high-frequency radio at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2021. Communication is an essential function of any warfighting organization and Marines pride themselves in honing their ability to utilize communication equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gary Jayne III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 11:11 Photo ID: 6499522 VIRIN: 210127-M-IR130-1017 Resolution: 5667x3778 Size: 831.35 KB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26th MEU Marines establish high-frequency radio [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Gary Jayne III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.