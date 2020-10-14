We Will Find A Way - Shop Talk

In yet another section of the CSMS complex is the Allied Trades section. In this section the repair and fabrication of metals is the goal. Sgt. 1st class Raymond Garry, a welder, begins work on a project.



The Idaho Army National Guard’s Combined Services Maintenance Shop on Gowen Field supports seven Field Maintenance Shops throughout Idaho. The main shop on Gowen Field is a hive of mechanical activity. Working on major mechanical repairs or routine maintenance is part of the workplace routines.

During 2019, CSMS completed work on a total of 2,858 work orders in support of the Idaho Army National Guards mission.



CSMS employs 62 technicians who manage supply and logistics, diagnostics, repairs, calibration and fabrication. CSMS regularly services, repairs and maintains wheeled, tracked and electronic equipment.



The CSMS motto - We Will Find A Way “ was born from the desire to provide outstanding customer service with a willingness to find a way to help that customer.

