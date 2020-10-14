Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Will Find A Way - Shop Talk [Image 12 of 12]

    We Will Find A Way - Shop Talk

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    In yet another section of the CSMS complex is the Allied Trades section. In this section the repair and fabrication of metals is the goal. Sgt. 1st class Raymond Garry, a welder, begins work on a project.

    The Idaho Army National Guard’s Combined Services Maintenance Shop on Gowen Field supports seven Field Maintenance Shops throughout Idaho. The main shop on Gowen Field is a hive of mechanical activity. Working on major mechanical repairs or routine maintenance is part of the workplace routines.
    During 2019, CSMS completed work on a total of 2,858 work orders in support of the Idaho Army National Guards mission.

    CSMS employs 62 technicians who manage supply and logistics, diagnostics, repairs, calibration and fabrication. CSMS regularly services, repairs and maintains wheeled, tracked and electronic equipment.    

    The CSMS motto - We Will Find A Way “ was born from the desire to provide outstanding customer service with a willingness to find a way to help that customer.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 09:47
    Photo ID: 6499428
    VIRIN: 210128-Z-XK920-0012
    Resolution: 1800x2700
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

