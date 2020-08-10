In another section of the building, in another maintenance bay, Sgt. Mason Martin (left) is overseeing Spc. Danielle Smith’s training in reassembling a transmission transfer case. Smith is the only female working in the repair and maintenance shops. She says she learned a lot about maintenance and repairing cars with her father before joining the Idaho Army National Guard.



The Idaho Army National Guard’s Combined Services Maintenance Shop on Gowen Field supports seven Field Maintenance Shops throughout Idaho. The main shop on Gowen Field is a hive of mechanical activity. Working on major mechanical repairs or routine maintenance is part of the workplace routines.

During 2019, CSMS completed work on a total of 2,858 work orders in support of the Idaho Army National Guards mission.



CSMS employs 62 technicians who manage supply and logistics, diagnostics, repairs, calibration and fabrication. CSMS regularly services, repairs and maintains wheeled, tracked and electronic equipment. They also have an Allied Trades section capable of fabricating and repairing metals.



The CSMS motto - We Will Find A Way “ was born from the desire to provide outstanding customer service with a willingness to find a way to help that customer.

