    Air Force forecasters vital to 12th CAB mission [Image 1 of 2]

    Air Force forecasters vital to 12th CAB mission

    GERMANY

    10.02.2020

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Senior Airman Christopher Ware, forecaster, Detachment 4, 7th Combat Weather Squadron, checks the weather on his computer at Katterbach Airfield Base Operations, Germany. Ware and eight other Airmen are attached to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade providing decision-grade weather intelligence and combat-credible forces.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 07:45
    This work, Air Force forecasters vital to 12th CAB mission [Image 2 of 2], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

