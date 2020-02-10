Air Force forecasters vital to 12th CAB mission

Senior Airman Christopher Ware, forecaster, Detachment 4, 7th Combat Weather Squadron, gives a weather brief over the radio to an aviator preparing for takeoff at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany. Ware and eight other Airmen are attached to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade providing decision-grade weather intelligence and combat-credible forces.

