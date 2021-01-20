U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Johnson, 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron operations superintendent, explains to mission and coalition partners the importance of the air refueling mission during the tour of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, Jan. 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Among attendees on the tour were the 379th Expeditionary Operations Group commander and 379th EOG command chief, as well as members of the German armed forces stationed at Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 04:20
|Photo ID:
|6499148
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-RV963-1035
|Resolution:
|6171x4195
|Size:
|18.69 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling knowledge: 350th EARS conducts KC-135 tour [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
