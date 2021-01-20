Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fueling knowledge: 350th EARS conducts KC-135 tour [Image 3 of 3]

    Fueling knowledge: 350th EARS conducts KC-135 tour

    QATAR

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Johnson, 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron operations superintendent, explains to mission and coalition partners the importance of the air refueling mission during the tour of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, Jan. 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Among attendees on the tour were the 379th Expeditionary Operations Group commander and 379th EOG command chief, as well as members of the German armed forces stationed at Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 04:20
    Photo ID: 6499148
    VIRIN: 210120-F-RV963-1035
    Resolution: 6171x4195
    Size: 18.69 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling knowledge: 350th EARS conducts KC-135 tour [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fueling knowledge: 350th EARS conducts KC-135 tour
    Fueling knowledge: 350th EARS conducts KC-135 tour
    Fueling knowledge: 350th EARS conducts KC-135 tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Stratotanker
    379 AEW
    KC135
    350th EARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT