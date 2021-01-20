U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ian Lutzenberger, 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron mission planner, explains boom operations on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during an EARS mission tour Jan. 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The event gave approximately 30 deployed service members a detailed look at the KC-135, and the significant role aerial refueling plays in providing dominant coalition airpower throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 04:20 Photo ID: 6499146 VIRIN: 210120-F-RV963-1014 Resolution: 5762x3705 Size: 13.78 MB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fueling knowledge: 350th EARS conducts KC-135 tour [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.