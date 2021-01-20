Fueling knowledge: 350th EARS conducts KC-135 tour

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ian Lutzenberger, 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron mission planner, explains boom operations on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during an EARS mission tour Jan. 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The event gave approximately 30 deployed service members a detailed look at the KC-135, and the significant role aerial refueling plays in providing dominant coalition airpower throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|01.20.2021
|01.28.2021 04:20
|6499146
|210120-F-RV963-1014
|5762x3705
|13.78 MB
|QA
|2
|0
