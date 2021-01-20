Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling knowledge: 350th EARS conducts KC-135 tour [Image 2 of 3]

    Fueling knowledge: 350th EARS conducts KC-135 tour

    QATAR

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ian Lutzenberger, 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron mission planner, explains boom operations on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during an EARS mission tour Jan. 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The event gave approximately 30 deployed service members a detailed look at the KC-135, and the significant role aerial refueling plays in providing dominant coalition airpower throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    TAGS

    Tour
    Stratotanker
    379 AEW
    KC135
    350th EARS

