Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Africa Command senior leaders visit Sudan [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Africa Command senior leaders visit Sudan

    SUDAN

    01.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Africa Command

    Ambassador Andrew Young, deputy to the commander for Civil-Military Engagement, is greeted upon arrival in Sudan for a series of meetings with key military and government officials the week of Jan. 25, 2021. Young and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, U.S. Africa Command director of intelligence, conducted the trip following Sudan’s historic peace agreement signed on Oct. 3, 2020, to pursue new opportunities for U.S.-Sudanese partnership. (U.S. Africa Command photo by: Col. Christopher Karns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 04:20
    Photo ID: 6499145
    VIRIN: 210125-A-ZZ999-0002
    Resolution: 960x722
    Size: 338.13 KB
    Location: SD
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command senior leaders visit Sudan [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Africa Command senior leaders visit Sudan
    U.S. Africa Command senior leaders visit Sudan
    U.S. Africa Command senior leaders visit Sudan
    U.S. Africa Command senior leaders visit Sudan
    U.S. Africa Command senior leaders visit Sudan
    U.S. Africa Command senior leaders visit Sudan
    U.S. Africa Command senior leaders visit Sudan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Sudan
    DRC
    Democratic Republic of the Congo
    Rear Adm. Heidi Berg
    Ambassador Andrew Young

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT