U.S. Africa Command senior leaders visit Sudan

Ambassador Andrew Young, deputy to the commander for Civil-Military Engagement, is greeted upon arrival in Sudan for a series of meetings with key military and government officials the week of Jan. 25, 2021. Young and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, U.S. Africa Command director of intelligence, conducted the trip following Sudan’s historic peace agreement signed on Oct. 3, 2020, to pursue new opportunities for U.S.-Sudanese partnership. (U.S. Africa Command photo by: Col. Christopher Karns)

