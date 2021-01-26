Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF holds COVID-19 Vaccine Brief [Image 4 of 4]

    III MEF holds COVID-19 Vaccine Brief

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samuel Morondos, the training NCO with Headquarters Support Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion takes Marines temperatures before entering COVID-19 vaccination brief on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2020. The purpose of the training was to inform Marines and Sailors of the safety and benefits of the COVID vaccines. They were approved under EUA, emergency use authorization, after large phase-three clinical trials. The vaccines have significant benefits with minimal risks and are a significant part of overall COVID-19 mitigation efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    III MEF

