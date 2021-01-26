U.S. Navy Lt. Shaun Ostrofe, medical officer with III MEF Information Group, gives COVID-19 vaccine information brief on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2020. The purpose of the training was to inform Marines and Sailors of the safety and benefits of the COVID vaccines. They were approved under EUA, emergency use authorization, after large phase-three clinical trials. The vaccines have significant benefits with minimal risks and are a significant part of overall COVID-19 mitigation efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 03:06
|Photo ID:
|6499133
|VIRIN:
|210126-M-XF490-1024
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III MEF holds COVID-19 Vaccine Brief [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
