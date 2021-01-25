Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA NAPLES SHINES DURING RELIANT PROTECT 2021 [Image 6 of 12]

    NSA NAPLES SHINES DURING RELIANT PROTECT 2021

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donavan K Patubo 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Breanna Nelson, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples security department, detains a suspect while performing a simulated felony stop during Reliant protect 2021 on the base Support Site, Jan. 25, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 02:51
    Photo ID: 6499124
    VIRIN: 210125-N-HP061-1047
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA NAPLES SHINES DURING RELIANT PROTECT 2021 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    NSA Naples
    US Navy
    Training
    Reliant Protect

