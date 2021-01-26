NSA NAPLES SHINES DURING RELIANT PROTECT 2021

Photo By Lt. Jamie Moroney | Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples conduct a security debrief...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Jamie Moroney | Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples conduct a security debrief following a simulated active shooter scenario during Reliant Protect 2021, Jan. 26, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jamie Moroney) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples participated in Reliant Protect 2021 (RP-21) on the Support Site and Capodichino installation sites, Jan. 25-26.



RP-21 is an annual exercise involving active shooter and hostile activities training that focuses on the execution of existing installation plans and evaluating their overall effectiveness in real-time simulated scenarios.



“This exercise presents a great opportunity for our naval security forces, the integrated training team, and our installation management team to practice how to respond to an active shooter situation which includes all commands onboard NSA Naples,” said Lt. Cmdr. Alex Lamis, NSA Naples security officer.



Training opportunities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have been their own exercise in flexibility and determination. Through proper planning, NSA Naples was able to hold a safe training evolution to increase the readiness of their personnel despite the challenges caused by COVID-19.



“We’re really excited to have the opportunity to bring together all of the different training entities,” said Daniel Tressler, NSA Naples deputy emergency management officer. “Everyone came to the table ready to train, work together, and improve the readiness of everyone living or working on the base.”



The experience provided by RP-21 not only trained security and emergency forces, but also all personnel onboard the Capodichino and Support Site installation locations.



“This was a great way to ‘shake the dust off’ of general emergency procedures for our entire community,” said Tressler. “Using AtHoc messaging and giant voice prepares our community for a real world situation. The more we train for real scenarios, the safer and more prepared we are as a community.”



The training began on Jan. 25 with an Antiterrorism Training Team (ATTT) surveillance, entry control point penetration, and a suspected improvised explosive device drill. Naval security forces and watch standers were able to exercise their Post Orders and pre-planned response to the threat and validate the team’s effectiveness. The ATTT completed their periodic drills, and the day served as “scene setter” for the events on the second day.



The remainder of the exercise was completed on Jan. 26, which culminated with the active shooter drill. The drill involved activation of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and coordinated response by naval security forces. The use of the giant voice alert (GV), Computer Desktop Notification System (CDNS), and AtHoc Networked Crisis Communication system to simulate emergency communication avenues during a crisis and train community members on what to expect was also exercised. This exercise also validated the installation Antiterrorism Plan and Barrier Plan, and was a success overall.



“Our security forces responded exactly as they were trained to do,” said Lamis. “ITT assessed our procedures, and we were able to identify and apply various lessons as we moved through the scenarios. The more we train, the better we will be for our Naples community. I’m very impressed by what we accomplished, and I’m excited to apply what we’ve learned so we can continue to serve our community with excellence.”



The mission of NSA Naples’ naval security forces is to safeguard the NSA Naples community and its assets, and to respond to hostile actions against personnel, resources and facilities. Active shooter exercises like RP-21 enhance that mission.



Directed by Commander, Navy Installations Command and Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, NSA Naples naval security forces were able to run through complete training scenarios and bring together all relevant partners for the exercise. Some of the involved groups included the Integrated Training Team (ITT), Installation Management Team, Emergency Management, Fire and Emergency Services, NCIS, and members of a medical response team from U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Capodichino Clinic.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



