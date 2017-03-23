COVID-19 vaccine brief

U.S. Navy CMDR Carlos Gomez-Sanchez, surgeon with III Marine Expeditionary Brigade, gives COVID-19 vaccine information brief on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2021. The purpose of the training was to inform Marines and Sailors of the safety and benefits of the COVID vaccines. They were approved under EUA, emergency use authorization, after large phase-three clinical trials. The vaccines have significant benefits with minimal risks and are a significant part of overall COVID-19 mitigation efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)
