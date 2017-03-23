Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 vaccine brief [Image 5 of 5]

    COVID-19 vaccine brief

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy CMDR Carlos Gomez-Sanchez, surgeon with III Marine Expeditionary Brigade, gives COVID-19 vaccine information brief on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2021. The purpose of the training was to inform Marines and Sailors of the safety and benefits of the COVID vaccines. They were approved under EUA, emergency use authorization, after large phase-three clinical trials. The vaccines have significant benefits with minimal risks and are a significant part of overall COVID-19 mitigation efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 01:49
    Photo ID: 6499115
    VIRIN: 210128-M-UA901-1005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 14.27 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, COVID-19 vaccine brief [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Nickolas Beamish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccines
    III MEF
    III MEB
    COVID-19

