Troopers with 1st Cavalry Division Artillery exit the gas chamber during Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear training during Red Team Day on Fort Hood, Jan. 22. Red Team Day focused on readiness, unit cohesion, building strong and resilient teams and ensuring soldiers know their Equal Opportunity and Sexual Harassment/Assault reporting options and who to talk to.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 22:33
|Photo ID:
|6498559
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-DG300-0003
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|637.8 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
