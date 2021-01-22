Pvt. 1st Class Aumbray Hammonds, headquarters and headquarters battery, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery exits the gas chamber during Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear training during Red Team Day on Fort Hood, Jan. 22, 2021. Red Team Day focused on readiness, unit cohesion, building strong and resilient teams and ensuring soldiers know their Equal Opportunity and Sexual Harassment/Assault reporting options and who to talk to.

Date Taken: 01.22.2021
Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US