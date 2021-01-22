Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Team Day [Image 4 of 5]

    Red Team Day

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Pvt. 1st Class Aumbray Hammonds, headquarters and headquarters battery, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery exits the gas chamber during Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear training during Red Team Day on Fort Hood, Jan. 22, 2021. Red Team Day focused on readiness, unit cohesion, building strong and resilient teams and ensuring soldiers know their Equal Opportunity and Sexual Harassment/Assault reporting options and who to talk to.

    This work, Red Team Day [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

