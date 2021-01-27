Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Light Pole Banners Installation

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division emplace a series of light pole banners as part of a brigade branding modernization initiative on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Jan. 27, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 21:15
    Photo ID: 6498228
    VIRIN: 210127-A-AK380-018
    Resolution: 5730x3820
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Light Pole Banners Installation [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

