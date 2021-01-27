Light Pole Banners Installation

Soldiers assigned to 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division emplace a series of light pole banners as part of a brigade branding modernization initiative on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Jan. 27, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
