Soldiers assigned to 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division volunteered to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccination at the Conroy Bowl located at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Jan. 27, 2021. Due to a finite supply of vaccines, the 25th Infantry Division will follow CDC data-driven guidance as it pertains to distribution prioritization. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 20:24
|Photo ID:
|6497984
|VIRIN:
|210127-A-AK380-011
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|596.96 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
