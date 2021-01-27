COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division volunteered to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccination at the Conroy Bowl located at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Jan. 27, 2021. Due to a finite supply of vaccines, the 25th Infantry Division will follow CDC data-driven guidance as it pertains to distribution prioritization. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    01.27.2021
    HI, US
    Vaccine
    COVID-19
    COVID
    COVAX

