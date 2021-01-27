Soldiers assigned to 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division volunteered to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccination at the Conroy Bowl located at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Jan. 27, 2021. Due to a finite supply of vaccines, the 25th Infantry Division will follow CDC data-driven guidance as it pertains to distribution prioritization. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 20:24 Photo ID: 6497979 VIRIN: 210127-A-AK380-009 Resolution: 5289x3526 Size: 364.24 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.