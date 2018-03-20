An Airman assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, walks across a B-2 Spirit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 22, 2021. The B-2 is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. Several B-2s are participating in Red Flag 21-1 to demonstrate the capability of U.S. global strike assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 17:49
|Photo ID:
|6497104
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-LN908-0228
|Resolution:
|5366x3125
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit arrives at Nellis AFB for Red Flag 21-1 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT