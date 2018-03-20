B-2 Spirit arrives at Nellis AFB for Red Flag 21-1

An Airman assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, performs post-flight checks on a B-2 Spirit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 22, 2021. The B-2 is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. Several B-2s are participating in Red Flag 21-1 to demonstrate the capability of U.S. global strike assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 Photo ID: 6497098 by SrA Dylan Murakami