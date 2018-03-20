Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit arrives at Nellis AFB for Red Flag 21-1 [Image 3 of 4]

    B-2 Spirit arrives at Nellis AFB for Red Flag 21-1

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, performs post-flight checks on a B-2 Spirit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 22, 2021. The B-2 is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. Several B-2s are participating in Red Flag 21-1 to demonstrate the capability of U.S. global strike assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)

    TAGS

    B-2
    Las Vegas
    Spirit
    Bomber
    Red Flag Nellis
    RFNAFB

