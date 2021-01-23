Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From America’s Strongest Woman, to New World Record [Image 2 of 2]

    From America’s Strongest Woman, to New World Record

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Burgholzer, successfully lifts 194 pounds over her head, setting a new world record in the women’s middleweight division during the Mouser Block event, at the Mammoth Strength Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Sgt. Nicole Narciso)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    World Record
    Army
    Army Fitness
    Warrior Fitness Team
    America Strongest Woman

