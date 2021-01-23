From America’s Strongest Woman, to New World Record

Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Burgholzer, successfully lifts 194 pounds over her head, setting a new world record in the women’s middleweight division during the Mouser Block event, at the Mammoth Strength Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Sgt. Nicole Narciso)

