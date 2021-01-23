Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Burgholzer, attempts to lift the Mouser Block over her head, during the Mammoth Strength Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Sgt. Nicole Narciso)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 11:16
|Photo ID:
|6496535
|VIRIN:
|210123-A-KT301-001
|Resolution:
|2120x3180
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From America’s Strongest Woman, to New World Record [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT