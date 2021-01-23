A U.S. Border Patrol K-9 rests after U.S. Ramey Sector Border Patrol agents, with the assistance of a U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, apprehended two male Dominican Republic nationals and seized 157 pounds (71 Kilos) of cocaine with a wholesale value of $1.9 million, during a maritime drug smuggling attempt near Villa Montana in Isabela, Puerto Rico Jan. 23, 2021. The joint collaboration between the Coast Guard and Border Patrol is the result of ongoing Caribbean Border Interagency Group. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Border Patrol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 06:48 Photo ID: 6496319 VIRIN: 210123-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 373x441 Size: 67.49 KB Location: ISABELA, PR Web Views: 13 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, US Border Patrol seize $1.9 million in cocaine, apprehend two smugglers in Isabela, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.