    Coast Guard, US Border Patrol seize $1.9 million in cocaine, apprehend two smugglers in Isabela, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard, US Border Patrol seize $1.9 million in cocaine, apprehend two smugglers in Isabela, Puerto Rico

    ISABELA, PUERTO RICO

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A U.S. Border Patrol K-9 rests after U.S. Ramey Sector Border Patrol agents, with the assistance of a U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, apprehended two male Dominican Republic nationals and seized 157 pounds (71 Kilos) of cocaine with a wholesale value of $1.9 million, during a maritime drug smuggling attempt near Villa Montana in Isabela, Puerto Rico Jan. 23, 2021. The joint collaboration between the Coast Guard and Border Patrol is the result of ongoing Caribbean Border Interagency Group. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Border Patrol)

