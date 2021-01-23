Coast Guard, US Border Patrol seize $1.9 million in cocaine, apprehend two smugglers in Isabela, Puerto Rico

A U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew monitors a suspected drug smuggling vessel near Villa Montana in Isabela, Puerto Rico Jan. 23, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended the two men, Dominican Republic Nationals, ashore and seized 157 pounds (71 Kilos) of cocaine with a wholesale value of $1.9 million. The joint collaboration between the Coast Guard and Border Patrol is the result of ongoing Caribbean Border Interagency Group multiagency efforts in their common goal of securing the borders of Puerto Rico against illegal threats. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Date Taken: 01.23.2021
Location: ISABELA, PR