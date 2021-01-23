Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard, US Border Patrol seize $1.9 million in cocaine, apprehend two smugglers in Isabela, Puerto Rico [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard, US Border Patrol seize $1.9 million in cocaine, apprehend two smugglers in Isabela, Puerto Rico

    ISABELA, PUERTO RICO

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A U.S. Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew monitors a suspected drug smuggling vessel near Villa Montana in Isabela, Puerto Rico Jan. 23, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended the two men, Dominican Republic Nationals, ashore and seized 157 pounds (71 Kilos) of cocaine with a wholesale value of $1.9 million. The joint collaboration between the Coast Guard and Border Patrol is the result of ongoing Caribbean Border Interagency Group multiagency efforts in their common goal of securing the borders of Puerto Rico against illegal threats. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 06:48
    Photo ID: 6496318
    VIRIN: 210123-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 335x188
    Size: 20.12 KB
    Location: ISABELA, PR 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, US Border Patrol seize $1.9 million in cocaine, apprehend two smugglers in Isabela, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, US Border Patrol seize $1.9 million in cocaine, apprehend two smugglers in Isabela, Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard, US Border Patrol seize $1.9 million in cocaine, apprehend two smugglers in Isabela, Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Puerto Rico
    Isabela
    U.S. Border Patrol
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry
    1.9 million cocaine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT