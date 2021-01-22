Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinder GRIT Award [Image 1 of 3]

    Pathfinder GRIT Award

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Keene, left, 501st Combat Support Wing command chief, speaks with Tech Sgt. Delorean Gulledge, right, 423rd Security Forces Squadron section chief, prior to receiving the Pathfinder GRIT award at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 22, 2020. Gulledge is receiving the award for his performance in leading the Airmen from the 423rd SFS in unit GRIT activities as well as leading the charge with the base’s diversity and inclusion chapter. His leadership and performance in his duties led to him being named squadron non commissioned officer of the year. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinder GRIT Award [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

