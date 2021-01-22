Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Keene, left, 501st Combat Support Wing command chief, presents the Pathfinder GRIT award to Tech Sgt. Delorean Gulledge, right, 423rd Security Forces Squadron section chief, at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 22, 2020. Gulledge received the award for his performance in leading the Airmen from the 423rd SFS in unit GRIT activities as well as leading the charge with the base’s diversity and inclusion chapter. His leadership and performance in his duties led to him being named squadron non commissioned officer of the year. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

