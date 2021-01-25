Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Audio-Visual Production Specialist Monitors Live Broadcasts [Image 1 of 3]

    Audio-Visual Production Specialist Monitors Live Broadcasts

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    AFN Broadcast Center

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. (Jan. 25, 2021) Klaus Beasu, an audio-visual production specialist, monitors live on-air sports at the American Forces Network (AFN) Broadcast Center. AFN is a worldwide broadcast network that serves American servicemembers, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. (U.S. Navy screenshot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alan Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 01:54
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 
    TAGS

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity

