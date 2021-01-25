Audio-Visual Production Specialist Monitors Live Broadcasts

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES 01.25.2021 Courtesy Photo AFN Broadcast Center

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. (Jan. 25, 2021) Klaus Beasu, an audio-visual production specialist, monitors live on-air sports at the American Forces Network (AFN) Broadcast Center. AFN is a worldwide broadcast network that serves American servicemembers, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. (U.S. Navy screenshot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alan Lewis)