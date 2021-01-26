AFN Airing Super Bowl LV Live on TV and Radio

Courtesy Photo | MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. (Jan. 25, 2021) Mike Burgess, an audio-visual...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. (Jan. 25, 2021) Mike Burgess, an audio-visual production specialist, monitors live on-air programming at the American Forces Network (AFN) Broadcast Center. AFN is a worldwide broadcast network that serves American servicemembers, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. (U.S. Navy screenshot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alan Lewis) see less | View Image Page

The American Forces Network (AFN) is airing Super Bowl LV live on television and radio and encouraging fans to share reactions and thoughts on social media.



AFN broadcasts Super Bowl LV live Feb. 8 at 12:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET)/8:30 a.m. Japan/Korea Time (JKT) on AFN|sports.



AFN 360 radio coverage begins Feb. 7 at 11 p.m. CET/7 a.m. Feb. 8 JKT on AFN|fans.



Viewers are invited to have fun and interact during the game using #SB55AFN and #SuperBowlAFN on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.



AFN is broadcasting a wide variety of Super Bowl LV themed shows the week of the big game, including almost a day’s worth of programs leading right up to kick-off.



AFN|sports repeats the Super Bowl Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. CET/7 p.m. JKT and again Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. CET/3 a.m. Feb. 9 JKT.



Just like in the United States, the live CBS season premiere of The Equalizer will follow the Super Bowl at 4 a.m. CET/noon JKT on AFN|sports. The show, which stars Queen Latifah, will air again Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. CET/JKT on AFN|prime.



AFN|family airs an annual family fan favorite, Puppy Bowl XVII, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. CET/JKT.



For a full listing of all Super Bowl themed shows airing on AFN TV, go to myafn.net.