U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adam Gharati, right, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, goes through the process of receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 27, 2021. The Department of Defense’s (DOD) COVID-19 vaccination plan is phase driven and designed to protect members within the DOD from COVID-19 as quickly and safely as possible in order to bolster mission readiness and enhance capabilities of DOD members worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Triton Lai)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 01:10
|Photo ID:
|6496232
|VIRIN:
|210127-M-TU080-0011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|20.18 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni leaders receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Triton Lai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
