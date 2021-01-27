Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni leaders receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5]

    MCAS Iwakuni leaders receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Triton Lai 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adam Gharati, right, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, goes through the process of receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 27, 2021. The Department of Defense’s (DOD) COVID-19 vaccination plan is phase driven and designed to protect members within the DOD from COVID-19 as quickly and safely as possible in order to bolster mission readiness and enhance capabilities of DOD members worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Triton Lai)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 01:10
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, MCAS Iwakuni leaders receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Triton Lai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Col Lance Lewis
    COVID-19
    Moderna immunization
    Sgt Major Adam Gharati

