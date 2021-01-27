U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adam Gharati, right, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, poses for a photo after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 27, 2021. The Department of Defense’s (DOD) COVID-19 vaccination plan is phase driven and designed to protect members within the DOD from COVID-19 as quickly and safely as possible in order to bolster mission readiness and enhance capabilities of DOD members worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Triton Lai)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 01:10 Photo ID: 6496231 VIRIN: 210127-M-TU080-0021 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.53 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Iwakuni leaders receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Triton Lai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.