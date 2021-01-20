Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Scouts Snipe from Urban Hide Sites [Image 1 of 5]

    Spartan Scouts Snipe from Urban Hide Sites

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Scout snipers from the scout platoon of 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” occupy urban hide site during sniper training, Jan. 20, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Hubert)

