Spartan Paratroopers skijor across Alaska

Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” skijor during Arctic training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2021. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Moses Sun)

