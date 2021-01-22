Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Paratroopers skijor across Alaska [Image 5 of 5]

    Spartan Paratroopers skijor across Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” skijor during Arctic training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2021. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Moses Sun)

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Spartan Brigade
    U.S. Army Alaska
    skijor
    Nordic skiing
    4-25 IBCT (ABN)

