Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 8 of 8]

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    01.01.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon Quinones 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nolberto Santos, an aerospace nurse technician with the 156th Medical Group at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, receives the COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 21, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2018
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 14:04
    Photo ID: 6495771
    VIRIN: 210122-Z-BT672-0008
    Resolution: 6767x4511
    Size: 11.81 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Victor Colon Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    PRNG
    National Guard
    Covid19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT