    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 7 of 8]

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    01.01.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon Quinones 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joel Santiago, an infection control nurse and Tech. Sgt. Juan Santos, a nurse with the 156th Medical Group at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, administer the COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 21, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon)

    TAGS

    ANG
    PRNG
    National Guard
    Covid19

