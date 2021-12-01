Suit up, load bombs

Airmen from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit line up an inert bomb for installation during an evaluation in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear gear, Jan. 12, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The three-member team that was tasked with loading munitions onto a MQ-9 Reaper while in full CBRN gear as part of an annual requirement aimed to keep munition troops proficient in their job no matter the environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young)

