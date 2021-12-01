Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suit up, load bombs

    Suit up, load bombs

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit line up an inert bomb for installation during an evaluation in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear gear, Jan. 12, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The three-member team that was tasked with loading munitions onto a MQ-9 Reaper while in full CBRN gear as part of an annual requirement aimed to keep munition troops proficient in their job no matter the environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 10:30
    This work, Suit up, load bombs, by SSgt Timothy Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman Air Force Base

    AETC

