Senior Airman Jacob Boren, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares an arming wire for installation on a MQ-9 Reaper during an evaluation in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear gear, Jan. 12, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Most bombs utilize a wire called an arming wire to sense aircraft release and to initiate their arming sequence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young)
This work, Suit up, load bombs [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Timothy Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
