Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Suit up, load bombs [Image 2 of 2]

    Suit up, load bombs

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jacob Boren, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares an arming wire for installation on a MQ-9 Reaper during an evaluation in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear gear, Jan. 12, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Most bombs utilize a wire called an arming wire to sense aircraft release and to initiate their arming sequence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 17:42
    Photo ID: 6494980
    VIRIN: 210112-F-UN704-1049
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suit up, load bombs [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Timothy Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Suit up, load bombs
    Suit up, load bombs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Holloman Air Force Base

    TAGS

    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT