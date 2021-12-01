Senior Airman Jacob Boren, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares an arming wire for installation on a MQ-9 Reaper during an evaluation in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear gear, Jan. 12, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Most bombs utilize a wire called an arming wire to sense aircraft release and to initiate their arming sequence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 17:42 Photo ID: 6494980 VIRIN: 210112-F-UN704-1049 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.59 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Suit up, load bombs [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Timothy Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.