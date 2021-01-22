Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belgian Chief of Defense Admiral Michel Hofman, SACEUR General Tod D. Wolters meet [Image 2 of 3]

    Belgian Chief of Defense Admiral Michel Hofman, SACEUR General Tod D. Wolters meet

    MONS, BELGIUM

    01.22.2021

    Photo by OR-7 Ross Fernie 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    SHAPE, Belgium – Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod D.
    Wolters greets Belgian Chief of Defence Admiral Michel Hofman during a visit to
    Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) on January 22, 2021. During the visit Admiral Hofman and his staff were welcomed by an honour guard before meeting with SACEUR General Wolters, SHAPE leadership and the SHAPE Belgian community. (NATO Photo by SSgt Ross Fernie)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    NATO
    Allies
    Belgium
    SHAPE
    Chief of Defense
    Chief of Defence
    Michel Hofman
    SACEUR General Tod D. Wolter

